May 12, 2017 11:54 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Limit registration of petrol, diesel cars: Niti Aayog

The report on transformative mobility solutions by Niti Aayog, India's policy commission chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recommends limiting the registration of petrol and diesel cars via public lotteries while providing incentives and subsidies to push sales of electric vehicles.

India could save as much as $60 billion in energy costs by 2030 and one gigatonne of carbon emission between 2017 and 2030 by adopting more electric and shared vehicles, according to a report released on Friday by the country's leading think-tank.

The report on transformative mobility solutions by Niti Aayog, India's policy commission chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recommends limiting the registration of petrol and diesel cars via public lotteries while providing incentives and subsidies to push sales of electric vehicles.

The report is likely to form the basis for a new green car policy in India, sources had told Reuters.

