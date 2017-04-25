App
Apr 25, 2017 01:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Liberal dividend payouts, share buyback by PSUs fatten govt's revenue kitty

Coal India paid Rs 12,353 crore as dividend in FY17, a 190 percent payout compared to its net profit in the first nine months of the year. Other state owned firms like NMDC, Nalco, ONGC, NHPC and Bharat Electronics have announced huge dividends in the last two years.

Liberal dividend payouts, share buyback by PSUs fatten govt's revenue kitty

Moneycontrol News

Cash-rich public sector undertaking (PSU) companies have been generous with dividend payouts in the last few years and in some instances it even exceeds the net profits of some of these firms.

According to a report in the Financial Express, Coal India paid Rs 12,353 crore as dividend in FY17, a 190 percent payout compared to its net profit in the first nine months of the year. Other state-owned firms like NMDC, Nalco, ONGC, NHPC and Bharat Electronics have announced huge dividends in the last two years.

Along with dividends, many PSUs are buying back their own shares which also added to the government’s revenue. Together, dividends and buybacks were as high as 844 percent of the April-December 2017 net profit of Nalco, while for NMDC and Bharat Electronics, the figures were 425 percent and 402 percent, respectively, according to the report.

This liberal payout of dividends last fiscal year can be credited to policy changes introduced by the government in 2016. Under the new guidelines every PSU was asked to pay a minimum annual dividend of 30 percent of profit after tax or 5 percent of the net worth, against the earlier 30 percent of PAT and 30 percent of government equity.

It was also mandated that every CPSE with a net worth of above Rs 2,000 crore in cash and bank balance of over Rs 1,000 crore to buy back a portion of their shares with effect from FY17 after factoring in their capex plans.

"The move paid off as seven PSUs bought back shares worth Rs 18,963 crore or 41 percent of total disinvestment receipt in FY17," the FE report says.

#Economy #Nalco #PSU

