Leonardo may look to invest in India: Italian Dy Minister of Economic Development

Italian defence major Leonardo, formerly known as Finmeccanica is set to pitch for Indian defence contracts.

CNBC-TV18’s Rituparna Bhuyan caught up with Ivan Scalfarotto, Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Italy and asked him about the investment plans of Italian companies in India.

Leonardo is a very successful company in many markets with USD 13 billion in revenues and USD 12 billion of new orders in the pipeline. The company has been reorganised and restructured and would be happy to work in India, he said.

Overall there are 600 Italian companies with an investment of USD 3 billion in to India in the past three-years and there would definitely be more investments, he said.

He said Italy was looking forward to a free trade agreement (FTA) with India and would need to negotiation geographical indicators and duties and non-tariff barriers.