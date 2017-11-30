Labour Ministry rolls back proposal allowing firms with over 300 employees to lay them off

The Labour Ministry has removed the proposal allowing units with more than 300 employees to lay off workers or close down without government approval from the Industrial Relations Code (IR Code).

A Financial Express report stated that the ministry is also mulling over other proposals including the barring of outsiders from becoming office-bearers of unions in the organized sector and reducing their influence in the unorganized sector. And proposals aimed at making unions with negotiating powers more representative, like a stipulation that at least 10 percent of workers are needed to form a union.

Sources told the paper that no decision has been taken towards barring of outsiders from becoming office-bearers of unions; however, the mandatory 14-day notice period for strikes is retained in the final draft. The IR Code also proposes to enhance the severance pay to 45 days’ wages for every completed year of service from 15 days’ wages.

Some of these proposals are implemented in about eight states including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh.

The ministry has also posted another draft code on social security on its website for public comments. These proposals were a part of the government's major labour reform involving all the stakeholders — trade unions, employers and the government.

These reforms aim at drafting four labour codes on wages, industrial relations, social security and welfare and safety and working conditions by simplifying and rationalising the existing central labour laws.

The code, which is likely to be tabled in the budget session of the Parliament, will soon be sent to a group of ministers headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for consideration, said the report.

The move proposing a simplification of 44 existing labour Acts received stiff opposition from trade unions, including the RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, resulted in the slowdown of the reforms’ pace, said the report.

“Job creation needs a bold state. And, given the growing dissatisfaction around the same, sending the rights signals is crucial. Hence, this roll-back is disappointing and is contrary to the central theme of the present government,” said Rituparna Chakraborty, Executive Vice-President and Co-Founder, Teamlease.

Moody’s upgraded India's sovereign credit rating by a notch to 'Baa2' with a stable outlook citing improved growth prospects driven by economic and institutional reforms. It stressed that “a strong and durable recovery of the investment cycle as well as long-delayed land and labour market reforms” could put upward pressure on its India rating.

Earlier, the government introduced the code on wages subsuming four existing laws — the Minimum Wages Act, 1948, the Payment of Wages Act, 1936, the Payment of Bonus Act, 1965, and the Equal Remuneration Act, 1976 — that proposed a universal minimum wage for the entire working population, including unorganised sector workers.

The IR Code which simplifies four — the Trade Unions Act, 1926, the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act, 1946, and the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947 — Acts includes a proposal to introduce fixed-term employment across all sectors. The proposals is expected to encouraged businessmen to hire workers for seasonal and other jobs.

The labour reforms often regarded as industry-friendly also proposes codes to enhance the workers’ privileges such as the code on wages proposal that aims at making the minimum wage a statutory right and extending it to all employees — currently the relevant Act applies to 51 “scheduled employments” only.

The proposal could remove the disparity in minimum wages across states as the central government will notify a “national minimum wage” below which no state can fix its minimum wages. The code proposes to revise this minimum wage every two years and every five years if dearness allowance becomes part of the minimum wages.