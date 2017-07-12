KPMG 2017 CEO Survey: 90% of CEOs see strong growth for their company going ahead

Disrupt & Grow, is a special insight into what CEOs across India and the globe are thinking and what the game plan is to counter a rapidly changing and challenging environment. CNBC-TV18's Prashant Nair caught up with Arun Kumar Chairman and CEO of KPMG India, who have just concluded a mega CEO survey, interviewing over 1200 CEOs globally and 130 CEOs in India covering all possible sectors.

Below is the transcript of the interview.

Q: The report highlights that confidence of CEOs in growth is still high but it is low than what it was last year. Could you start there?

A: The confidence of CEOs in India is very high. 90 percent of the CEOs that we surveyed, a 130 CEOs reflected high confidence in the growth prospects. It was down a couple of points, 92 percent last year, but 90 percent is a pretty solid number. So, the indication would be that 90 percent of significant companies feel that they have strong growth prospects in the years ahead.

Q: Do you feel that the drop which has happened is still very high, it is related to things demonetisation and some of the things which have happened in the recent past? It is very immediate, there is nothing really which has changed in the longer term.

A: There was another data point which said that their confidence in the growth prospects of the Indian economy that has actually dropped from 86 percent to 82 percent. That is bit more of a significant drop. That may have to do with the speed bumps last year on demonetisation. However in general, I think that has been discounted out looking forward.

Q: When you put these questions to CEOs, is it essentially growth this year as they see it or growth in 2017 and beyond?

A: It is like a three year outlook that we are looking from.

Q: So, in that sense their outlook and confidence for growth in India has dropped by 400 basis points on an aggregate basis?

A: In a broad sense I would say that 82 percent showed confidence in the growth of Indian economy compared to 86 percent last year. 90 percent showed confidence that their companies would grow. Overall I think it is a positive picture.

Q: What was the feedback in terms of the speed bumps like demonetisation, GST which has been rolled out now, it is still very early days but what did companies really tell you there?

A: The survey did not specifically ask about these particular topics. However I have been in the country for five months since I took on this role and I have met with over 100 CEOs, I think demonetisation had a temporary effect on some companies but they are beyond that. GST, we are right into the throws of it. Our firms are working with hundreds of companies around the country to get them ready for GST.

The first couple of weeks, there was a little bit of a pause as people were working with invoicing systems and inventories. However we are pretty confident that we will be over that in the next couple of months.

Q: Do they see upside because of these two events - demonetisation and GST?

A: GST is a very minor bump in the road, say one or two weeks. So, I wouldn't put too much emphasis on that but longer term GST creates an open market in India for the first time which is a very important reform. I think companies are very enthusiastic about this big reform that is happening. Both domestic companies and foreign companies welcome this development.

Q: Even the five rates? The fact that it is not ideal.

A: It is certainly not ideal, there have been compromises but that is what democracy is made of. I think people understand that it is a compromise.

Q: Across the board in your meetings over the last 5 months that you have been here in this role and in this survey, the feedback is that this is much better than the system so far even with all its faults and shortcomings?

A: Yes absolutely because the logistics improvement would be enormous. That is where the real payback is going to be.

Q: What about demonetisation just to go back to that point in terms of upside?

A: Demonetisation in terms of upside there were some interesting consequences, like the increase in digitisation of payments which is a big transformation. So, that is one of the upsides that we saw from demonetisation. People are expecting other upsides from demonetisation like reduction in blackmoney and so forth.

Q: That is showing up in businesses, how businesses conduct their affairs, how they approach the market place?

A: It is probably too early to say that. All we can say at this point is that the speed bump that we hit on demonetisation has now passed and we are back to business.

Q: The stock markets, financial markets have been doing very well, not just here but around the world. Along with it we have seen lots of acquisitions, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), buyouts etc. Some of it is purely finance driven, some of it is strategic. Could you just talk a little bit about what you have found?

A: I would say a lot of it is strategic because there are new demands today in the economy, whether it is customer preferences changing with millennials, whether it is digital technology of all kinds, whether it is regulatory changes, whether it is protectionist sentiments affecting business with various economies, all these will result in a need to look at new opportunities, new business models, new skillsets and more and more alliances and M&A are going to be the way in which businesses play.

Both last year's survey and this year's survey both of these came out as very important for CEOs. In our own case we see that alliances can be a very major driver for demand for our services.

Q: Is there any qualitative feedback on M&As?

A: The most important issue would be once the M&A is done, to have successful integration otherwise you may lose some of the value that you paid.

Q: The survey shows that they consider M&A as a very important piece in their overall strategy?

A: I would say four out of five CEOs approximately said that they would do some kind of M&A in the near future.

Q: That is to gain access to market?

A: To gain access to markets, to create new product and services, to augment skillsets, so those would be the three main drivers.

Q: Talk to us a little bit about the global uncertainties? A lot has happened on the geopolitical side, I think that comes up in the survey in some areas.

A: I think it is one area where CEOs were generally kind of caught short over the last two years. Like everybody else they were surprised by what happened with Brexit, surprised by what happened in the United States with increase in protectionist rhetoric that we hear. All that means that CEOs have to adapt their strategies to cope with the new environment. So, that is suddenly a new territory for many CEOs, it is not business as usual. There have been these two big disruptions that have come along. They need to find those kind of skills to help them navigate the new environment and they are reaching out to do that.

Q: So, are we talking about global businesses which sort of get affected by these events in a real way or there is just a bit of nervousness?

A: I would say both. There is nervousness because you don't know where some of these things will reach. All these do have a time span, Brexit has not happened yet, there are many steps to go but it is looming out there.

Q: We still don't have a trade war but we may have a trade war.

A: Exactly and it is same thing in the US. Many things have been said but not all of it has happened. However that looming threat is something that employees are concerned about, business leaders are concerned about.

Q: Is there any plan to sort of deal with it in a proactive kind of way? Can one do that?

A: I think CEOs are reacting to that. They are looking at their business models, they are looking at use of technologies where technology can be used to overcome some of the limitations. So, yes it is very much top of mind. There is geopolitical development but there is also technology itself. The rise of artificial intelligence and all of those really challenge the existing business models.

Q: You just returned from the US and you looked at businesses there as well. The adaption to these new technologies, is it at the same pace, like to like between companies here and some of the companies out there in the US, what is your feedback, what is your sense?

A: By sense is and that has shown out in the survey is that global CEOs area ahead of Indian CEOs in recognising the importance of some of these technologies.

A number of Indian CEOs do recognise them but they haven't moved as fast as global CEOs nor do they give it as much importance in general.

Q: Is that because the market they are addressing is not really suited to adapt those kind of technologies?

A: To some extent it could be that many of the CEOs have increased domestic focus and they are less concerned about some of these technologies.

Q: May be it is also a reflection of the fact there is still lot of untapped potential here? I mean low hanging fruit in a way. Whereas in the US it is about increasing efficiency.

A: That is right. But even so, technology like data analytics can be used by all companies. So, even though it may be that there is enough opportunity without resorting to some of these technologies but it is really important for CEOs to know what kind of opportunities do new data analytic approaches present.

Q: This is limited not just to large companies but across the board?

A: Yes it is very much across the section of companies.

Q: Even smaller companies are well attuned to these things?

A: Many smaller companies are. In fact often smaller companies can get on to the new technologies faster than big companies. I was in Israel last week and I could see very small companies are at the forefront of each of these areas, whether it is cyber security or internet of things, the innovation is clearly coming from small companies.

Q: Disrupt and Grow, that is the title of the report and our last point brings me to this what I want to talk about which is larger companies, by definition will find it difficult to react to a new technology. It is like a big bus which has to turn. It cannot happen very quickly, whereas smaller companies can adapt and take it to the market in a much more quicker way. Do you get that sense here as well?

A: That is why alliances become so important. That is why large companies need to build those alliances with those small agile companies that are at the forefronts of these new technologies and new opportunities.

Q: So in India, in your opinion, over the next three years, will we see lots of those kind of acquisitions, larger companies, well established giants, maybe in the consumer sector or whatever, they picking up these small niche companies for what they bring to the table, especially in the technology side?

A: I would expect that to happen very much. First of all, India has a very strong entrepreneurial environment, there is a lot of innovation coming out of here. Indian companies have been picked up by global companies. There is no reason why large Indian companies will not pick other Indian companies. In fact it is going to be an advantage if they do that.

Q: Which sectors really do you think will get disrupted most in a way?

A: In terms of sectors, financial services. Clearly the inclusive payments systems. We are already seeing that. The other interesting sector where I am seeing tremendous change, I do not know if it is disruption, but maybe disruption is the whole e-governance sector, Aadhaar is a prime example but more than that, online approvals, states are competing with each other to say that you can get all your permits online. These are quite important changes that may not be completely visible to everybody but they are very important changes. So e-governance is an area where we will see change and possibly disruption.

Q: Is there an opportunity for the private sector there?

A: There is huge opportunity for the private sector too. Designing systems, putting in systems, putting in all these new technology based processes. Other areas looking a bit forward might be areas like healthcare and education, where digital technologies can contribute a lot.

Q: The biggest revolution which we have had is in the telecom space here in the country most recently. Not everyone will agree it has been for the best. Some would say it has been a race to the bottom at least in terms of tariffs, but do you see those kind of big disruptions in any other industries, a big competitor coming in and disrupting or even a smaller guy coming in with a new technology which throws off the balance in that particular sector?

A: I do not know if it could be disruptive in that nature, but transformational, yes. Like e-governance is very much something that will be transformational. Education is another area that can be transformational, but will they disrupt existing mechanisms? In some cases yes. And some cases, deservedly yes.

Q: You have cofounded three technology companies in the Valley in your career. As you see Indian companies and you talk to CEOs, do you find that they are technologically attuned to the changing needs, they have got the structure in place, the people that they can lean on to take them through to these new ways of doing business?

A: Survey tells us that there is a great recognition of the importance of technology that CEOs are going to invest in a big way in digital infrastructure to cope with these new needs that they are looking for the skill sets that these new technologies will demand. So there is definitely a focus.

Now compare focus here in India with the focus from our global survey and there is greater focus among global CEOs by a few points. But there is definitely a focus here, but globally there may be more focus as well.

Q: For example, IT services companies here in the country, they are all talking about digital revenues. Some have even started giving out numbers that 15 percent of our revenues is digital. But what exactly is digital and what constitutes digital is clear in some way but not entirely. But there is of course, this race to rebrand everything digital.

A: Also, actually doing things in a different way. In our own business, there are a number of things that we will provide as hourly services that we can now use technology for using artificial intelligence for example. We can do more and faster than we would do with human beings doing the work. So that is actually the change that is happening. So you see that across the board that the way services are delivered will change. But even other things like e-commerce is coming to retail. In Mumbai you can order groceries on the web. These are quite important changes.

Q: Let us move on to cyber security. How big an area of focus is that for companies and where does it figure in the list of priorities?

A: Globally, last year, it was number one in terms of risks that global CEOs identified and this year it dropped to number five hopefully because people began to work on mitigating actions. In India, it is in the top five in terms of risks that Indian CEOs perceive. It is seen as an issuer of concern at the board level. It is seen as an issue that cannot be just left to the IT department. It has got to be executive responsibility at the top of the house.

That said, over 50 percent of Indian CEOs stated that they were not quite ready to deal with cyber threats. 45 percent felt that they were ready but that leaves over half not ready. That is quite an important issue which really means that there has got to be more urgency addressing cyber security risks.

Q: And this is again, smaller companies across the cap curve, there is no real difference?

A: Not really, we did not see any particular difference.

Q: Do you feel that the way business is done here, it is justified that cyber security should figure in the top-five?

A: I think it should figure quite a lot in India because social media and use of mobile phones and all kinds of applications, it is very prevalent, certainly among people who work in companies. All those are danger points. So it has got to be very important, as important as anywhere. The reputational risk is enormous if data from a company leaks out. It could be worse. The company's operations can be halted by some disruptive attack.

Q: Just to sum it up, what do you list as the top three sources of opportunity that came through via this CEO outlook report, sources of opportunity really as you see it?

A: I would say technology would be the biggest source of opportunity. In fact the whole theme of the report is disrupt and grow. So CEOs are not trying to be defensive about disruption. They are saying let us be the disruptors. So, using technology particularly as a way to disrupt business models and win in that process.

Q: Their own business model? Better be them than somebody else?

A: Better be disruptor than be disrupted.

Q: What are the other sources of opportunity?

A: Technology would be the one place where I would say defensive action is what CEOs are thinking about. The others are a little more defensive like how do you work around the geopolitical changes that we see. Third one would be skillset because as things change, you have got to keep on upgrading your skillset and as I am fond of saying and as the Red Queen said to Alice in Alice in Wonderland, you have got to run as fast as you can to stay in place. You have got to run twice as fast if you want to get anywhere. CEOs do see the urgency of change. So you see them investing in skillset development.

Q: The report does point out that that is a big area of challenge, finding the right people.

A: It is a very big area of challenge. In fact the report also says that over 80 percent of CEOs themselves took some kind of course, some kind of a programme over the last year. So they are skilling themselves. So they realise the importance of growing and reskilling and they see that it applies across the organisation.

Q: In terms of the top sources of risk, the top-three, what would they be?

A: According to the survey, the top risk was operational risk running your operations which was your normal risk that CEOs should be concerned about. A second risk was emerging technologies being blindsided by some technology and the third was cyber security.

Q: Otherwise the baseline is that demand is going to be strong for a number of years? The market is well suited for aggressive growth. If you take care of some of these risks that you are talking about?

A: 90 percent of CEOs felt confident about their company's growth prospects.