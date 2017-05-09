Kerala to take up with PM Modi MGNREGA arrears of Rs 636 crore

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will take up with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi the delay being caused in clearing the Rs 636 crore arrears towards payment of wages under MGNREGA, the state assembly was informed today Replying to a calling attention on the matter in the state assembly, Local Administration Minister, K T Jaleel said he had informed the chief minister of the matter and he had been assured that it would be taken up with the Prime minister.

The arrears are towards the wages to be paid during 2016-17 fiscal, he said. The centre is releasing very less amounts to Kerala, causing lot of hardhips to workers, who have not been paid since the last six months, the minister said.

Jaleel said he had written to Rural Development and Panchayatiraj Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar in December last year and again in February this year with regard to fund release.

Alleging that the centre was adopting a discriminatory attitude towards Kerala in allotment of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) funds, he said the state should be alloted more as it was getting the least now.