Karnataka notifies RERA rules; buyers worried about project exclusion provisions under Act

Moneycontrol News

The Karnataka government has notified the Real Estate Regulatory (Regulation and Development) Act. Now, projects for which sale deeds have been executed for 60 percent of the apartments or plots and where common areas and facilities have been handed over to the registered association consisting of majority allottees will be exempted from the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act 2016.

Last week, the Karnataka Cabinet had approved the Real Estate Regulatory (Regulation and Development) Act with a few changes, paving the way for the setting up of a regulator for the sector.

Projects where development works have been completed as per the Act and certified by the competent agency and where an application has been filed with the competent authority for issue of completion certificate or occupation certificate will also be excluded, it says.

Even projects for which partial occupancy certificates have been obtained and for which civic amenities are in place, will be outside the ambit of the Act.

“The Act clearly lays down that the project should be completed 100 percent for it to get a completion certificate and makes it clear that only those projects where sale deeds have been executed for 60 percent of the apartments may be excluded. This exclusion in auditable and can be certified as against earlier reports that said that project that are 60 percent complete will be excluded from the Act,” says MS Shankar, convenor, Fight for RERA, Karnataka Chapter.

“This will not impact a large number of homebuyers,” he says.

But homebuyers are worried about the provision that states that projects where common areas and facilities have been handed over to the registered association consisting of majority of allottees will be outside the purview of the Act. “This is the biggest dilution and is against the spirit of the Act. Builders may simply hand over projects with basic facilities such as water and electricity and allow majority of the owners to move in with fit out certificates. They may decide to force residents to form an association and abandon the project leaving homebuyers in a lurch,” he says.

Buyers also object to the provisions that state that those projects “where all development works have been completed as per the Act and certified by the competent agency and application has been filed with the competent authority for issue of completion certificate/occupation certificate and where partial occupancy certificate is obtained to the extent of the portion for which the partial occupation certificate is obtained,” will be excluded from RERA.

“This provision will impact several projects as this may allow many developers to simply file for a completion or occupation certificate as a formality. It does not specify who the competent authority will be. Is it the builder, architect or an engineer. Also, this information may not get communicated to the buyer,” he says.

Even the provision of partial completion is worrisome, he says. This may allow builders to receive partial completion certificates for buildings that may not have even basic facilities such as roads, clubs etc. Only a few buildings will be ready, he says.

Yet another dilution is to do with the fact that the imprisonment clause has been completely done away with. It simply states that on payment of 10 percent of the estimated cost of the real estate project, any person in custody in connection with that offence shall be set at liberty and no proceedings shall be instituted or continued against such person in any court.

Also, the interim regulatory authority has been identified as secretary of housing and the interim appellate tribunal as Karnataka Appellate Tribunal and co-incidentally both the positions are held by one person. “This is bound to lead to biased decisions,” he says.

As per Section 20 and Section 43 of the Act, there is no provision for nomination for interim regulatory authority and interim appellate tribunal after the notification of all sections effective from May 1, 2017.

As per Karnataka RERA Rules, the promoter shall within a period of three months of the application for registration of the project with the authority, deposit in a separate bank account 70 percent of the amounts already realised from the buyers and that the builders should disclose the size of the apartment based on carpet area.

Builders’ association said that it will be able to comment on specifics only after going through the rules.