Job seekers beware! You can't cheat your way to a plush job

When the vice president of a mid-sized life insurance company applied for a job at a rival insurer, he was looking forward to a successful appointment. A background verification of credentials, however, showed that the senior executive had inflated his salary by 30 percent. Needless to say, his application was rejected.

Employee background verification agencies, which now form a crucial part of employment process, say they spot the maximum amount of discrepancies in salary data and tenure related information.

Frauds or fudged data pertaining to salary and related components have also been found even in senior-level employees, Rahul Belwalkar, CEO, SecUR Credentials a background verification company.

In the last three months of 2016, the percentage of such discrepancies increased to 11 percent from 10.6 percent in the quarter before, according to a report by background screening company First Advantage. The highest number of discrepancies have been detected in the age group of 22 to 30 years candidates. It also said that the highest number of discrepancy cases are in the BFSI sector at 40 percent followed by IT at 22 percent.

The discrepancies related to employment, address and education components were at 61.7 percent, 8.8 percent and 5.7 percent respectively.

To deal with this issue, both large as well as mid-size companies in India Inc have appointed background verification agencies which have field staff to personally verify the details that are mentioned by the prospective employee.

These include calls to the HR team of the past employer, veracity checks on tax and salary slips. Consent of the employee is taken to source these details, though for larger MNCs it is understood that such verification will be done as a part of the screening process.

Belwalkar explained that the biggest problem is as salary slips are physically sent or scanned copies are provided, employees often exaggerate the salary package in order to get a better hike. However, he added that based on the salary benchmarks of a particular industry and based on the company, they are able to find out the salary that is usually paid to an employee of a particular level of experience and designation.

Employment screening looks at confirming the accuracy of the candidate's claims about his/her previous employment records, with the HR and/or supervisor of the previous employer/s. The verifications are conducted based on the documentary proofs including the copy of salary slip, relieving letter, and experience letter submitted by the candidate.

Further, sometimes even physical verifications are done by the agencies to see whether the company exists. Belwalkar explained that they have come across multiple companies/agents who help individuals procure fake employment certificates to be shown at the time of an interview.

These include entirely fake companies with genuine looking offices that are set up purely to sell job experience certificates on the payment of a particular sum. Hence, he added that they also undertake extensive physical visits to the companies to ensure that they actually exist.