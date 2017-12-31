Jharkhand CM launches programme to provide electricity to all villages

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das today launched "Saubhagya Yojana", a programme that would provide electricity to all the 29,376 villages in the state.

Launching the "Saubhagya Yojana" here, Das said only 38 lakh households out of 68 lakh households in the state could get electricity in 67 years.

However, this government has provided electricity to 13 lakh households in just three years, an official release said quoting the chief minister.

By December 2018, the target is to provide electricity to the rest 17.64 lakh households, Das said adding people would get electricity 24x7, which would not only change the life of the people in the villages but also there would be a change in their thought, economic condition, education of their children and lift irrigation for the farmers.

Jharkhand would be made electricity hub by 2022, the chief minister said adding it would produce electricity and provide electricity to other states as well.

He said now coal is being sent to other states for electricity, but by 2022 electricity would be generated from Jharkhand and provided to other states. The state was working with a vision and mission, he said.

Das said that whichever village did not get electricity through grid has been electrified through solar energy.

There are 248 villages which are hilltops and electricity has been provided to such places, he said.

The government is also working on providing electricity from different feeders to cottage industries and agriculture, he said.

About 17.64 lakh families in villages and 1.64 lakh families in the urban areas would get electricity under this yojana, he said, adding the poor would get electricity free of cost.

APL families would get electricity connection by paying Rs 500 in 10 instalments of Rs 50 each month, he said.

This yojana, he said, would help achieve the central government’s target of providing 24x7 electricity.

People could give a missed call on a toll free number 1800-200-2266 to apply for new connection under the yojana.

In villages, a mobile van would be there for applying connection, the release said.