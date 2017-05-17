Jharkhand among top five states in 'Swachh Bharat Mission': Venkaiah Naidu

Union Urban Development and Housing Minister M Venkaiah Naidu said Jharkhand is among the top five states in the 'Swachh Bharat Mission'.

He said Jharkhand has also progressed much in the 'Pradhan Mantri Sahari Awas Yojana' when compared to other states and this has happened due to Chief Minister Raghubar Das' skillful leadership.

Reviewing programmes of the urban development department here, Naidu also appreciated Das for approving 60,916 applications out of 2.55 lakh houses under PMSAY with GEO tagging of 32,000 houses.

Advising the state to make solar power, start rain water harvesting and introduce waste management by turning waste into compost, Naidu also reviewed the urban transport system under the National Urban Livelihood Mission loan-based subsidy scheme.

The chief minister said tenders and DPRs for a greenfield smart city are in the final stage, and road and plantation works will be carried out there on a priority basis.

Naidu also expressed happiness for honouring Jamshedpur (ten lakh population) and Chaas (two lakh population) under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

He said six towns - Chaas, Mango, Bundu, Khunti, Lohardaga and Gumla in Jharkhand have been become open defecation free while other cities will become ODF by October 2.