Japan interested in setting up Manufacturing Institute in Kerala

The Japanese ambassador in India Kenji Hiramatsu said his country would consider setting up a Manufacturing Institute in Kerala to decide on which fields investments and technical know how can be made.

Hiramatsu, who met the Chief Minister at the secretariat here, also said Japan would impart the latest technology for scientific treatment of solid waste, an official release said.

The Japanese ambassador made the offer of the Institute, to decide on which fields investments and technical know how can be made, when Vijayan said Kerala was interested in co-operating with Japan in setting up rubber based industries in the state, it said.

The Chief Minister pointed out that 90 per cent of total production of rubber was from Kerala. Vijayan also said the state was interested in getting technical knowledge from Japan for the proposed railway development in the state.

He pointed out that Kerala has started a joint venture with Indian Railways for developing rail lines and infrastructure from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasargod Earlier, Hiramatsu met the Kerala Governor, Justice P Sathasivam.