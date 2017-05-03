App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
May 03, 2017 05:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jaitley not to attend ADB meet

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has cancelled his attendance at the Asian Development Bank's annual meeting here because of pressing domestic engagements back home.

Jaitley not to attend ADB meet

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has cancelled his attendance at the Asian Development Bank's annual meeting here because of pressing domestic engagements back home.

Jaitley, who also holds the additional charge of defence minister, is however scheduled to travel to Tokyo this weekend seeking Japanese investment into India. He was scheduled to attend ADB's 50th annual meeting here from May 4-7.

Official sources said Jaitley will not be attending the meet, but did not give any reasons for the same. It is understood that the move may be linked to the mutilation of bodies of two Indian soldiers by Pakistani troops.

An "outraged" India today summoned Pakistani High Commissioner Abdul Basit and demanded action against those responsible for the act.

Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das will fill in for Jaitley for the ADB event.

Finance ministers and central bank governors of member nations are slated to attend the annual meet that is being held under the theme 'Building Together the Prosperity of Asia' with focus on the region's growing need for infrastructure as a critical component for achieving sustainable and inclusive development.

Discussions at the meet will centre on urban challenges and strive for clean and climate-resilient development, according to an ADB statement.

The sources said Jaitley is now scheduled to arrive in Tokyo on May 6 and will meet with CEOs of Japanese companies, besides Japanese leadership.

During his visit, he will address investors and an interactive session on India's Business Environment: Reforms and Opportunities.

tags #Arun Jaitley #Asian Development Bank #Economy

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.