Jaitley launches revamped website of FinMin
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley launched a revamped mobile friendly website of his ministry which will act as a single point access for information on all the five departments under the ministry.
Jaitley also launched the new website of the Department of Expenditure - www.doe.gov.in.
"As part of the Digital India Programme, the upgraded common landing web page of the Ministry of Finance and the new website of the Department of Expenditure is a major step towards standardisation and improvement in presentation and content delivery," a finance ministry statement said.