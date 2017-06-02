Jaitley launches revamped website of FinMin

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today launched a revamped mobile friendly website of his ministry which will act as a single point access for information on all the five departments under the ministry.

Jaitley also launched the new website of the Department of Expenditure - www.doe.gov.in.

"As part of the Digital India Programme, the upgraded common landing web page of the Ministry of Finance and the new website of the Department of Expenditure is a major step towards standardisation and improvement in presentation and content delivery," a finance ministry statement said.

The website 'www.finmin.nic.in' provides a single point access to all the websites of the five different departments under the ministry, it added. The website is mobile friendly across all platforms -- Android, Windows, iOS etc. The new website also has features of in-built search options, enablement of Text to Speech, Language Translation and Visitor Analytics among others, the statement said. The finance ministry has five departments - Revenue, Economic Affairs, Expenditure, Financial Services and Investment and Public Asset Management.