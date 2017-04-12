J P Nadda, MPs from HP meet Gadkari, review highway projects

Union Minister J P Nadda along with MPs from Himachal Pradesh met Transport minister Nitin Gadkari and reviewed the status of various approved highway projects in that state.

"Met Hon'ble Minister of RT&H, Shri @nitin_gadkari ji along with Hon'ble MPs of H.P in Transport Bhawan today," Nadda tweeted.

"Status of NH proposal, CRF/ISC proposal approved / announced by Hon'ble Minister for HP reviewed in this meeting," he said in a tweeted.

Nadda said the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has given in principal approval to national highway projects worth around Rs 19,000 crore in Himachal Pradesh.

"@MORTHIndia has given 'in principal' approval for 59 NH in HP, which would involve Rs. 19,400 crore (approx.) investment.

"NDA govt under the leadership of Hon PM Shri @NarendraModi ji is committed for the development of road infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh," he said in a series of tweets.