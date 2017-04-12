App
Apr 12, 2017 07:55 AM IST | Source: PTI

J P Nadda, MPs from HP meet Gadkari, review highway projects

Nadda said the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has given in principal approval to national highway projects worth around Rs 19,000 crore in Himachal Pradesh.

Union Minister J P Nadda along with MPs from Himachal Pradesh met Transport minister Nitin Gadkari and reviewed the status of various approved highway projects in that state.

"Met Hon'ble Minister of RT&H, Shri @nitin_gadkari ji along with Hon'ble MPs of H.P in Transport Bhawan today," Nadda tweeted.

"Status of NH proposal, CRF/ISC proposal approved / announced by Hon'ble Minister for HP reviewed in this meeting," he said in a tweeted.

"@MORTHIndia has given 'in principal' approval for 59 NH in HP, which would involve Rs. 19,400 crore (approx.) investment.

"NDA govt under the leadership of Hon PM Shri @NarendraModi ji is committed for the development of road infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh," he said in a series of tweets.

tags #Economy #J P Nadda #Nitin Gadkari

