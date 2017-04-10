IT services market growth may slow down in 2017: Gartner

In news that may further dampen the spirits of IT bigwigs such as Infosys and Wipro, a Gartner report has forecast that the IT services market may grow at 2.3 percent in 2017, lower than 3.6 percent last year, owing to the US government's push for protectionist policies.

Gartner in its report, has also slashed its overall IT spending estimates for 2017 to 1.4 percent from 2.7 earlier, owing to the strengthening dollar. It feels the country's IT spending will touch USD 3.5 trillion this year.

"The strong US dollar has cut USD 67 billion out of our 2017 IT spending forecast," said the Research Vice President at Gartner, John-David Lovelock. "We expect these currency headwinds to be a drag on earnings of US-based multinational IT vendors through 2017," he added.

The spending on servers may also slow down in 2017 due to a shift in buying trends.

"Enterprises are moving away from buying servers from the traditional vendors and instead renting server power in the cloud from companies such as Amazon, Google and Microsoft. This has created a reduction in spending on servers which is impacting the overall data center system segment," said Lovelock.

While the sale of gadgets like smartphones and laptops saw a negative growth of 2.6 percent in 2016, it will rise by 1.7 percent this year, reaching USD 645 billion.

"Mobile phone growth in 2017 will be driven by increased average selling prices (ASPs) for phones in emerging Asia/Pacific and China, together with iPhone replacements and the 10th anniversary of the iPhone," said the report.