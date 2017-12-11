App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Dec 11, 2017 07:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

IT, electronics industry seek tax rationalisation in Budget

Such a move would boost domestic IT and Telecom manufacturing in the country, industry officials said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Arun Jaitley
Arun Jaitley

Software industry, under the aegis of Nasscom, on Monday sought a resolution of the issues related to service tax refunds and GST during the pre-budget meeting with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

"We discussed issues related to Place of Effective Management (POEM), service tax, and tax refunds," Nasscom President R Chandrashekhar told reporters after the meeting.

The software industry, along with other IT associations like ELCINA (Electronic Industries Association of India), MAIT (Manufacturers' Association for Information Technology) and TEMA (Telecom Equipment Manufacturers Association of India) also met the ministry as part of the discussions.

IT and electronics components industry sought imposition of duty on those technology and telecom products which fall outside the purview of IT Agreement signed by India.

Such a move would boost domestic IT and Telecom manufacturing in the country, industry officials said.

Jaitley is gearing up to present the Union Budget 2018- 19, possibly on February 1.

tags #Business #Economy #Union Budget 2018

most popular

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.