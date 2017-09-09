Is one licence for insurance intermediaries around the corner?

At present, while there are several hundred companies registered across distribution channels. However, not only is the application process varied for the categories, the capital requirements are also very varied.

By M Saraswathy

A single licence window for insurance intermediaries may soon be on the anvil. Sources said that the regulator is likely to bring out regulations for facilitating a system wherein there will one licence issued to intermediaries who are involved in selling/distributing insurance products.

“Currently, there are multiple licences for categories including web aggregators, insurance brokers, and corporate agents among others. The idea is to make the process simpler and making the registration process easier,” a senior official said.

It is anticipated that the online web aggregator space will be addressed first and norms related to it could be brought out in the next 2-3 months. The validity of the licences would also be brought on a uniform footing.

“Even if a business is doing similar activity in the insurance space, the process of getting registered is very different. A level-playing field for all is being considered,” the official quoted above added.

For instance, to be licensed as a corporate agent for bancassurance, the particular bank is first required to take permission from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to sell insurance. Later, they have to apply for a corporate agency licence with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

Similarly, there are online aggregators that offer insurance products on comparison for customers to purchase. At the same time, there are brokers online who also offer products for sale. However, not only do they have different application guidelines, there are also restricted in terms of the products sold and other allied activities depending on the type of licence.