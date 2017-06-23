IRDAI may tweak structure of pension products sold by insurers

The product structures of pension products sold by insurance companies may see some tweaking. In the industry-regulator meeting held on Friday, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) raised concerns on the low sales of the pension products.

With a tough regime and little opportunity to innovate, the regulator may bring out some changes in the product structure.

“At one point, pension products used to constitute about 25 percent of the business of life insurers. This has now dropped to a single digit and is a matter of concern. We will see if any enabling structures can be brought,” said a regulatory source.

During the annual review meeting of the insurance companies held in Hyderabad, IRDAI acknowledged the concerns of life insurers in this space. The product faces tough competition from the National Pension Scheme (NPS), which has better tax incentives and investment opportunities.

A senior life insurance executive explained that the current regime has been tough and therefore, insurers are able to offer only a basic guarantee product in the pension space.

Five years ago, there were changes in the pension segment regulations that had made it mandatory for insurance companies to offer a non-zero return on the products that they offer. This was on account of the fact that the maturity fund from these policies would be used as a retirement corpus by policyholders.

“The regulator has insisted that annuity should be brought from the same insurer. Also, no partial withdrawals are allowed which has made it difficult to sell them,” said the chief executive of a mid-size private life insurance company.

Further, several insurers have stayed away from investing heavily in the equity markets for fear of returns getting impacted if the product is surrendered in the short-term.

NPS invests in equity and does not bear service tax while the pension products have service tax attached to them.

With the goods and services tax (GST) regime, the pension products may also get slightly expensive since insurance sector has been put under 18 percent tax bracket as against 15 percent earlier.

“On one hand, pension products are unable to compete with NPS, on the other taxes are high. We have sought a better structure that gives us more flexibility in terms of investments out of pension funds,” said the chief investment officer of a bank promoted insurance company.

Life insurers had sought a further tax exemption for investment into pension products. But, no such provision was made by the finance minister in his budget announcements.