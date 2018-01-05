IRDAI draft says first preference to Indian reinsurers but with caveats

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in an exposure draft on reinsurance regulations has said that the order of preference for placing business with reinsurers will be Indian reinsurers who have been transacting business for not less than past three continuous years and then to other Indian reinsurers. This will be followed by foreign reinsurer’s branch and then cross border reinsurers (CBRs).

General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) is the only Indian reinsurer with more than three years business track-record in the country.

However, the draft said that the order of preference will not be able for life insurance business or for inter-company arrangements of insurers transacting direct insurance business in respect of fire, engineering and marine hull insurance business.

“However, Indian insurers, transacting life insurance business, shall endeavour to utilise Indian capacity before placing with the CBRs,” said the draft. The regulator has sought the views of all stakeholders before the rules are finalised.

In the past, foreign reinsurers have expressed discontent over the fact that Indian reinsurers are given first preference in treaties.

In November 2017, the reinsurance expert committee constituted by IRDAI has recommended that the order of preference in reinsurance cessions will be General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) and then [simultaneously to other] Indian Reinsurers, cross border reinsurers (CBRs), foreign reinsurance branches (FRBs), Lloyd’s India and Indian Insurers.

However, the committee had said that in areas like aviation, life insurance, marine hull, large infrastructure projects, petrochemical and refinery plants, large power plants, oil and energy, cyber risk and climate change risk, order of preference for reinsurance cessions can be waived.