App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jan 05, 2018 09:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IRDAI draft says first preference to Indian reinsurers but with caveats

In the past, foreign reinsurers have expressed discontent over the fact Indian reinsurers being given first preference in treaties.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in an exposure draft on reinsurance regulations has said that the order of preference for placing business with reinsurers will be Indian reinsurers who have been transacting business for not less than past three continuous years and then to other Indian reinsurers. This will be followed by foreign reinsurer’s branch and then cross border reinsurers (CBRs).

General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) is the only Indian reinsurer with more than three years business track-record in the country.

However, the draft said that the order of preference will not be able for life insurance business or for inter-company arrangements of insurers transacting direct insurance business in respect of fire, engineering and marine hull insurance business.

“However, Indian insurers, transacting life insurance business, shall endeavour to utilise Indian capacity before placing with the CBRs,” said the draft. The regulator has sought the views of all stakeholders before the rules are finalised.

related news

In the past, foreign reinsurers have expressed discontent over the fact that Indian reinsurers are given first preference in treaties.

In November 2017, the reinsurance expert committee constituted by IRDAI has recommended that the order of preference in reinsurance cessions will be General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) and then [simultaneously to other] Indian Reinsurers, cross border reinsurers (CBRs), foreign reinsurance branches (FRBs), Lloyd’s India and Indian Insurers.

However, the committee had said that in areas like aviation, life insurance, marine hull, large infrastructure projects, petrochemical and refinery plants, large power plants, oil and energy, cyber risk and climate change risk, order of preference for reinsurance cessions can be waived.

tags #Economy #insurance

most popular

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.