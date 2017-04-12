Insurers given time till June end to firm up cyber crisis management plan

Insurance companies will have to firm up their cyber security by the end of June 30. Taking a cue from a slew of incidents that have occurred in the financial services space with respect to cyber fraud and data leaks, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has asked insurers to have a cyber crisis management plan by June 30.

In a circular to insurance companies, IRDAI has said that insurers who have completed three years in business has to appoint a Senior Level Officer exclusively as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) who will be responsible for articulating and enforcing the policies to protect their information assets and formation of Information Security Committee (ISC).

Further, they are also required to prepare a Gap Analysis report by June 30. Further, by the end of this financial year, the insurers will have to complete their first comprehensive information and cyber security assurance audit.

A Swiss Re sigma report said that businesses need to do much more to integrate cyber security into their risk management programmes. According to the report, firms must now factor in the potential damage to their reputation, physical and intellectual property, and also disruption to business operations.

Insurers who have not completed three years from the date of commencement of business are exempted from the requirement of a full-time person appointed as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). However, the CISO responsibility may be taken care of by any of the functionaries reporting to Board.

These guidelines are applicable to all insurers. In case of intermediaries and other regulated entries with whom the policyholder information is being shared, it would be the responsibility of insurers to ensure that adequate mechanisms are put in place to ensure that the issues related to information and cyber security are addressed.

IRDAI had issued draft norms on this issue in March, 2017.