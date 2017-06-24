Insurance misselling: Double whammy for banks as RBI widens net

Moneycontrol News

Banks that have been registered as corporate agents in the insurance space for selling policies may be in for a higher rate of penalty over any misselling complaints.

While Insurance Regulatory and Development of Authority of India (IRDAI) already has a system in place for imposing penalties on corporate agents, including banks, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has now widened the scope of its Banking Ombudsman Scheme 2006, to include deficiencies arising out of sale of insurance and other third party investment products by banks.

In its revised scheme, RBI said that any person can file a complaint with the Banking Ombudsman against a bank for improper, unsuitable sale of third-party financial products like insurance, non-transparency/ lack of adequate transparency in sale. It also includes non-disclosure of grievance redressal mechanism available and delay or refusal to facilitate after sales service by banks.

Hence, if a complaint is filed by an individual with both the Insurance Ombudsman as well as the Banking Ombudsman, the bank will be liable to pay penalty twice.

Banks which sell insurance products through the bancassurance route are allowed to sell products of three life, three non-life and three standalone health insurance companies through their branches. While earlier IRDAI had put liability of insurance sales by banks on the company whose policies are sold, the regulator was revised to make banks liable for the products being sold.

Misselling complaints, referred to as ‘unfair business practices’, constitutes the highest chunk of the total number of complaints filed against life insurance companies. This include wrong sale of product, loading on products and higher returns being promised.

Especially in segments like personal loan, several banks make purchase of insurance mandatory. Further, large public sector banks also push customers to buy personal accident plans at the time of account opening.