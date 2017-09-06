Insurance brokers body seeks mandatory disclosure of claim amounts paid

With respect to the motor own damage space, claims pendency was less than 5 percent for most insurers.

By M Saraswathy

The Insurance Brokers Association of India (IBAI), the apex body of licensed insurance brokers, has sought that the general insurance companies should make mandatory disclosures with respect to the claim amounts paid.

IBAI has released a handbook on general insurance claim insights for policyholders which is based on the number of claims each quarter. This is because data on corresponding claim amounts is not available in public domain.

Sanjay Kedia, President, IBAI said that if the data on the claim amounts is reported every quarter, it will be an insightful information for policyholders. He added that IBAI has made a suggestion to this effect to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

According to data released by the IBAI, in terms of claims settlement efficiency ratio, New India stood at 66.59 percent for the quarter ended September 30, 2016. Among large private sector general insurers, Royal Sundaram topped the list with 65.53 percent and among small private sector general insurers, Liberty Videocon General Insurance took the top spot with 67.4 percent.

Insurers have been evaluated and ranked on the basis of the above five criteria for individual lines of business, i.e., Fire, Marine Cargo, Marine Hull, Motor Own Damage, Motor Third Party, Health and Miscellaneous, and for all lines of business combined.

With respect to the motor own-damage space, claims pendency (claims pending for more than 1 year) was less than 5 percent for most insurers. However, when it came to motor third party, pendency exceeded 50 percent for a majority of insurers.

Kedia said that once the claim amounts start to get disclosed by insurers, it will be easier for policyholders to choose between general insurance companies. “Often only the premium collected by insurers is focused on. However, what is crucial is claim settlement,” he added.

In segments like health, the claims settlement ratio is above 50 percent for a majority of insurers. Overall, Future Generali has 96.95 percent claims settlement ratio and topped the large private sector general insurers while New India topped the list with 83.83 percent among public sector general insurers.

Religare Health’s claim settlement ratio stood at 85.15 percent and was the first rank among standalone health insurers. Among small private sector general insurers, Liberty Videocon General Insurance had a claim settlement ratio of 66.87 percent in the health space.