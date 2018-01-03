App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jan 03, 2018 09:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code objective not to emphasise on liquidation: NCLT

Stating that there are jobs and livelihood at stake, Kumar said the idea is not to lay stress on liquidation of the companies facing insolvency proceedings.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) president M M Kumar today said the objective of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) is to find an appropriate solution for stressed assets and liquidation would be the last resort.

Stating that there are jobs and livelihood at stake, Kumar said the idea is not to lay stress on liquidation of the companies facing insolvency proceedings.

On efforts of the NCLT and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) for putting in place mechanisms for proper resolution in a short time span, he said the role of resolution professionals in finding suitable and amicable solutions for stressed companies is commendable.

"The sole objective of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 is to find solutions for stressed assets arisen out of non-performing assets with best of intent as so many things are involved in the process and liquidation perforce would be the last way out which the tribunal would avoid optimally," he said.

He, however, said bringing about changes in the code is not the mandate of the NCLT as its job is to enforce the code.

"Bringing about changes in the Code is entirely something which stays in the domain of Parliament," Kumar said at an event held by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry here.

tags #Economy

most popular

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.