App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Nov 23, 2017 02:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Infrastructure status of logistics to spur growth, create jobs: CII

According to CII, the logistics sector in India is still very fragmented and has suffered from lack of investments and a proper recognition.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The newly-acquired infrastructure status for the logistics sector will not just spur growth, but bring in more investments and create employment, industry body CII said today.

According to CII, the logistics sector in India is still very fragmented and has suffered from lack of investments and a proper recognition.

The industry group has been pursuing this issue with the government at various levels and ministries for the past few years. It has hailed the government's move of setting up a logistics division under the Ministry of Commerce for integration of related sectors.

R Dinesh, Chairman, CII Institute of Logistics, and Chairman for Sector Skill Council, said, "Now, with this recognition as infrastructure status to the logistics sector, it will not only help bring in more investments into this sector, but most importantly bring down the overall logistics cost by 1-2 per cent."

related news

According to the CII, the logistics sector, which already provides over 17 million jobs, will grow at an even faster rate going forward and provide even higher employment opportunities than before.

K V Mahidhar, Head, CII Institute of Logistics, said, "Our institute will continue to work with both users and service providers to capitalise on opportunities and the thrust by the government to further improve the competitiveness of the logistics sector. Subsequently, this will lead to the enhancement of the logistics performance index of the country."

There is an urgent need, the CII said, to facilitate credit flow into the sector with longer tenures and reasonable interest rates.

It added that infrastructure status for the logistics sector can result in an integrated planning of logistics infrastructure and better utilisation of existing assets and resources with a focus on timely maintenance and upgradation.

tags #CII #Economy #growth #infrastructure #jobs #logistics

most popular

We're adding ICICI Bank and NLC to Moneycontrol Research's defensive portfolio

We're adding ICICI Bank and NLC to Moneycontrol Research's defensive portfolio

Top 12 stocks that made money for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Dolly Khanna, Porinju; do you own any?

Top 12 stocks that made money for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Dolly Khanna, Porinju; do you own any?

Govt sets up task force to draft new direct tax law

Govt sets up task force to draft new direct tax law

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.