Infrastructure sector gathering pace, outlook bright: RBI

Infrastructure projects have moved on to a high speed zone amid falling cost and time overruns brightening prospects for the broader economy, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its annual report.

“The resilience of some infrastructure sectors in the face of this downturn is noteworthy and brightens the outlook,” said the report.

RBI released its annual report on Wednesday for the year 2016-17 to review the past year and outline the central Bank’s outlook for the current financial year.

RBI lauded efforts of the government to stabilise the economy that has been bogged down by low industrial activity and said that “both government and private consumption accelerated and held up aggregate demand”.

The central bank also appreciated the infrastructural push by the government, highlighting the pace of various public projects.

RBI had, however, it its last bi-monthly policy meeting, last held in August, said that the economy needs to “reinvigorate private investments” and “remove infrastructural bottlenecks” for speedier progress.

In the annual report released Wednesday, RBI highlighted that for all the projects that valued Rs 1.5 billion or more observed a decline in cost and time overrun during 2014-17.

A recent report by Ministry of Statistics also said that out of 1,231 central infrastructure projects, 26.15 percent projects had cost overrun while 8.52 percent projects and both cost and time overrun.

The RBI also noted that stalled projects declined by “40 percent in terms of value and 37 percent in terms of number”.

Union minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari had previously said that during his tenure, projects worth Rs 50,000 crore had been terminated to speed up the stalled projects.

“We have repealed a lot of laws that were outdated… Laws that were not required anymore,” he had said adding that “administrative reforms” will help streamline the procedural delays.