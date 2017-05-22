Inflationary impact more benign than expected after GST roll-out: Report

Moneycontrol News

The immediate impact on inflation under the goods and services tax (GST) regime might be more benign than expected, says an Axis Capital report.

The consumer price index (CPI), a measure of price inflation for consumer goods and services might be unfazed according to the brokerage firm. "Less than 50 percent of the CPI basket is likely to be impacted by GST since most basic foods are tax exempt and alcohol has been kept out of GST. Further, most items in the CPI basket were taxed at a low rate, with only 15 percent of the basket taxed at the standard rate."

A 2015 study showed the effective tax rate on the CPI basket is just 10.4 percent.

Axis mapped the 300 items in the CPI basket with the appropriate GST tax treatment to estimate the weighted average tax burden on CPI. The analysis concludes that the weighted tax burden on CPI is now 10 percent, a fall of 0.4 percentage point. This can rise if input tax credits are also considered, axis says.

"This benign inflation impact is coming from exemption of tax on basic goods like milk and gur in GST, and service tax rates falling for transport, education and health," the report says.

This should bring some relief to the ruling NDA party ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Earlier it was expected that a delayed GST roll-out could hurt the political interests of the government ahead of the next general elections in April 2019, given the "potential inflationary impact and business community related political issues."

Countries which have implemented GST have seen a spurt in inflation in the initial months of the new tax.

The inflationary impact of GST in 2018-19 will stay fresh in the minds of the general public, which could develop a negative sentiment towards the now ruling NDA, just before the general elections in April 2019.

Now, as experts forecast that inflationary impact to be negligible or none at all, the new tax regime might not cause short-term upheaval, and the government's re-election prospects might not be threatened by its roll-out.