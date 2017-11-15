App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Nov 14, 2017 08:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Inflation to ease in coming months: India Inc

The chamber observed that under the present scenario, inflation targeting by the central bank may not be the best approach.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India Inc on Tuesday said the spike in inflation, which rose to a six month high of 3.59 percent in October, will ease in the coming months.

Wholesale inflation rose to six month high of 3.59 percent in October as prices of food articles, led by onion and vegetables, witnessed a sharp rise.

The increase was led by firming up of food prices with vegetables segment remaining a key stress point at this juncture, said Pankaj Patel, President, FICCI.

"However, this is due to adverse weather conditions and the situation should ease out in the coming months," he said.

related news

The chamber observed that under the present scenario, inflation targeting by the central bank may not be the best approach.

"The manufacturing sector is showing signs of recovery and it is important to support this improvement through all policy levers. The high real interest rates remain a challenge for the industry," Patel added.

President of PHD Chamber Of Commerce Anil Khaitan hoped that the average inflation will remain below 4 percent for the current financial year.

Commenting on inflation data, Assocham Secretary General D S Rawat suggested the policymakers to take corrective action to address challenges being faced by the industry, like rising interest rates, and limited investment capacity.

The government data released today showed that inflation in food articles more than doubled to 4.30 percent in October.

Both wholesale and retail prices edged up in the month of October.

tags #Business #Economy

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.