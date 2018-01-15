App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jan 15, 2018 03:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India’s wholesale inflation eases to 3.58% in December

Wholesale inflation rate, measured by WPI, is a marker for price movements in bulk buys for traders and broadly mirrors trends in shop-end prices.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India's wholesale inflation eased marginally to 3.58 percent in December after hitting an eight-month high of 3.93 percent in November.

Latest price data released by the commerce ministry today showed food prices, especially vegetables, onions, eggs and fruits continued to rise, pulling up the inflation level above three percent since August.

The wholesale inflation rate, measured by WPI, is a marker for price movements in bulk buys for traders and broadly mirrors trends in shop-end prices.

Food prices, especially wheat, pulses, potatoes, oilseeds continued to plummet. Prices of potatoes continued to fall during December, witnessing a dip of (-) 8.40 percent as farmers in some states have started dumping the tuberous crop on streets due to excess supply.

However, the price of onion—a key ingredient used in Indian kitchen--more than doubled in December as compared with a contraction (-)41.67 percent during the same period a year ago.

Surging onion prices, which is currently retailing around Rs 80 a kg in some markets, has pushed up kitchen budgets. Unseasonal rains have affected supplies of the summer-sown (kharif) onion crop this year, pushing up retail prices.

Vegetable prices grew nearly 22.01 percent in December, as compared with a growth of 44.84 percent last year and 60 percent in November.

Prices of pulses continued to slump for close to a year now at (-) 31.39 percent.

Fuel and power inflation, which has a weightage of 13.15 percent in WPI, eased at 4.37 percent in December from 8.82 percent in November, and 9.86 percent a year ago. Petrol prices grew 8.8 percent in December from 10.57 percent in November and (-) 4.42 percent a year ago, with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices witnessing 21.14 percent jump as compared with a growth 31.30 percent a month ago.

Primary articles, which accounts for more than a fifth of the entire wholesale price index grew 3.86 percent in December from 5.28 percent in November and 0.08 percent a year ago.

Last week, data released by the government showed that retail inflation hit a fresh high, growing 5.2 percent in December, mainly due to hardening housing, fuel and food prices, while inching towards RBI’s upper tolerance level of inflation at 6 percent. Prices at retail level also grew due to an increase in prices of vegetables and fuel.

However, industrial output hit 25-month in November, soaring 8.4 percent led by robust growth in manufacturing, as well as inventory rebuilding after the festive season.

Inflation numbers are crucial as higher-than-expected price rise give lesser room for a rate cut by the central bank to boost investment and accelerate growth in the broader economy that has shown signs of revival in the last few months.

