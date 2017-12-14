App
Dec 14, 2017 12:18 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India's November vegetable oil imports rise 6.2% to 1.248 million tonnes: Trade body

The world's biggest importer of edible oils bought 716,968 tonnes of palm oil last month, down 10.5 percent from a year ago, the Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA), a Mumbai-based trade group for oilseed processors, said in a statement.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India's vegetable oil imports in November rose 6.2 percent from a year earlier to 1.248 million tonnes due to an increase in overseas purchases of soyoil and sunflower oil, a trade body said on Thursday.

India primarily imports palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia and soyoil from Argentina and Brazil. It also imports small amounts of sunflower oil from Ukraine and canola oil from Canada.

