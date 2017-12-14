India's November vegetable oil imports rise 6.2% to 1.248 million tonnes: Trade body

India's vegetable oil imports in November rose 6.2 percent from a year earlier to 1.248 million tonnes due to an increase in overseas purchases of soyoil and sunflower oil, a trade body said on Thursday.

The world's biggest importer of edible oils bought 716,968 tonnes of palm oil last month, down 10.5 percent from a year ago, the Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA), a Mumbai-based trade group for oilseed processors, said in a statement.

India primarily imports palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia and soyoil from Argentina and Brazil. It also imports small amounts of sunflower oil from Ukraine and canola oil from Canada.