Apr 24, 2017 11:50 AM IST | Source: Reuters
India's March oil, gas output rise
India's crude oil production in March inched up 0.94 percent to 3.1 million tonnes from a year ago, while natural gas output rose 8.92 percent to 2.75 billion cubic metres, provisional government data released on Monday showed.
India's crude oil production in March inched up 0.94 percent to 3.1 million tonnes from a year ago, while natural gas output rose 8.92 percent to 2.75 billion cubic metres, provisional government data released on Monday showed.Refinery production slipped 0.33 percent to 21.3 million tonnes.