India's largest floating solar power plant in Kerala to start operations today

The largest-ever floating solar power plant in India will be operational in Kerala on Monday.

State power minister MM Mani will inaugurate the plant at the Banasura Sagar dam in Wayanad at 3pm.

"The solar power plant that floats on the surface of water has a capacity of 500 kilowatts (KW). This is the country's largest floating solar plant," the official release issued by Kerala State Electricity Board read.

The solar plant consists of 1,938 solar panels with a capacity of 260 watts, a 500 kilo volt ampere (KVA) transformer and 17 inverters.