India's January-October tea exports jump 6.6%

India's tea exports in the first ten months of 2017 jumped 6.6 percent from a year ago to 189.68 million kg as Iran and China purchased more, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement on Thursday.

Iran bought 20.98 million kg tea during the period, up from 18.67 million kg a year ago, the Board said.

India, the world's second-biggest tea producer, exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia.