India's image is that of a fast growing nation: Rajnath Singh

India has emerged as a fast-growing economy and a country that has secured its borders, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said.

The minister was addressing a public gathering in Rajsamand district on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mewar ruler Maharana Kumbha in Madariya Malyawas.

"The borders of India are safe... India's image in the world today is that of a fast growing nation," the minister said.

Singh said the Centre would assist in the construction of the Maharana Kumbha memorial and other works in Madaria Malyawas in all possible ways.

State Home minister Gulab Chand Kataria was also present on the occasion.