App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jan 15, 2018 08:03 AM IST | Source: PTI

India's image is that of a fast growing nation: Rajnath Singh

The minister was addressing a public gathering in Rajsamand district on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mewar ruler Maharana Kumbha in Madariya Malyawas.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India has emerged as a fast-growing economy and a country that has secured its borders, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said.

The minister was addressing a public gathering in Rajsamand district on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mewar ruler Maharana Kumbha in Madariya Malyawas.

"The borders of India are safe... India's image in the world today is that of a fast growing nation," the minister said.

Singh said the Centre would assist in the construction of the Maharana Kumbha memorial and other works in Madaria Malyawas in all possible ways.

State Home minister Gulab Chand Kataria was also present on the occasion.

tags #Economy #India #Rajnath Singh

most popular

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.