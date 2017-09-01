App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Sep 01, 2017 03:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

India's growth may be below 6.5% in FY'18, says SBI report

According to an SBI Research report, growth of manufacturing and service sector may turn out weak in the July -September quarter as destocking in manufacturing sector activity has well continued in the second quarter of this fiscal at least till mid of August.

India's growth may be below 6.5% in FY'18, says SBI report

The outlook for India's economic growth, which plunged below 6 per cent in the first quarter of the current fiscal, looks muted with the possibility of GDP going below 6.5 per cent in 2017-18, says a report.

According to an SBI Research report, growth of manufacturing and service sector may turn out weak in the July -September quarter as destocking in manufacturing sector activity has well continued in the second quarter of this fiscal at least till mid of August.

India's economic growth slipped to 3-year low of 5.7 per cent in the April-June quarter as disruptions caused by demonetisation spilled over to the third straight quarter amid slowdown in manufacturing activities. "The GDP estimates of Q1 show that impact of demonetisation has not withered completely.

The steep decline in manufacturing output, both organised and unorganised bears testimony to this fact," the report said. It further said that the unorganised sector which accounts for 41 per cent of the GDP has slowed considerably owing to two factors – climate and demonetisation and it is not possible to detangle the individual impact of these.

Moreover, agriculture which accounts for 17 per cent of the GDP, is "showing signs of glut", it said. This, in turn, will not translate into purchasing in rural areas, thus denting the demand, it added.

"The Q2 growth will also be muted and is almost like the Q1 as the support from trade, hotel, transport and public expenditure (as Government already spent so much in Q1) will not be there," said the SBI research report, Ecowrap. "Overall, it remains to be seen whether the GDP growth for current fiscal stays below 6.5 per cent," it added.

Moreover, the agriculture growth in coming quarters will be muted as rainfall in the first three months of monsoon was hugely deficit in key foodgrain producing states like UP (-26 per cent), Punjab (-19 per cent), Haryana (-31 per cent), and MP (-20 per cent), it said adding the manufacturing and mining sector will show sluggish growth in the second quarter also. On a positive side, the slowly picking credit growth in the eve of festival seasons will support the growth, the report said.

tags #Economy #GDP #India #SBI

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.