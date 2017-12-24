App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Dec 24, 2017 12:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

India's GDP to grow at 7.5 percent in 2018: Nomura

The report further noted that a tightening of monetary policy is likely owing to inflationary pressures and higher oil prices

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Indian economy is expected to witness sharp recovery in the January-March quarter and its GDP growth likely to be around 7.5 percent for 2018, says a Nomura report.

According to Japanese financial services major Nomura's Composite Leading Index (CLI), some growth consolidation is likely in the Q4 (October-December), followed by a sharp recovery in Q1 (January-March) 2018 due to ongoing remonetisation and improving global demand.

"We remain bullish on the growth outlook. We expect GDP growth to rise to 6.7 percent year-on-year in Q4 (October- December) from 6.3 percent in Q3 (July-September), followed by a stronger rebound to 7.5 percent in 2018," Nomura said in a research note.

The report further noted that a tightening of monetary policy is likely owing to inflationary pressures and higher oil prices.

Moreover, the minutes of the December 6 monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting suggest that even as most members saw upside risks to inflation, weak growth concerns have held them back.

"We expect slightly more hawkish rhetoric from the monetary policy committee in Q2 2018, when both growth and inflation are likely to be significantly higher, but we believe rates will be left unchanged through 2018 due to an ample real rate cushion," Nomura said.

The Reserve Bank in its fifth bi-monthly review of this fiscal kept repo rate unchanged at 6 percent and reverse repo at 5.75 percent while raising the inflation forecast for the remainder of 2017-18 to 4.3-4.7 percent.

