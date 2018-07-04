App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Dec 12, 2017 08:01 AM IST | Source: PTI

India's GDP seen rising 7.2% in 2018, 7.4% in 2019: UN report

Overall, economic outlook for South Asia is seen largely favourable and steady for the short term, notwithstanding significant medium-term challenges, said the 'World Economic Situation and Prospects 2018' report unveiled by United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India's economy is likely to expand by 7.2 per cent in 2018 and go up further to 7.4 per cent in the following year on the back of strong private consumption, public investment and the ongoing structural reforms, a United Nations (UN) report said.

Overall, economic outlook for South Asia is seen largely favourable and steady for the short term, notwithstanding significant medium-term challenges, said the 'World Economic Situation and Prospects 2018' report unveiled by United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA).

"The economic outlook remains steady and largely favourable in South Asia, driven by robust private consumption and sound macroeconomic policies.

"Monetary policy stances are moderately accommodative while fiscal policies in several economies maintain a strong emphasis on infrastructure investment. The recovery of external demand is also buttressing growth," said the report unveiled today.

related news

On India, the report has projected a positive outlook despite the slowdown early this year and the lingering effects of demonetisation.

"The outlook for India remains largely positive, underpinned by robust private consumption and public investment as well as ongoing structural reforms. Hence, GDP growth is projected to accelerate from 6.7 per cent in 2017 to 7.2 per cent in 2018 and 7.4 per cent in 2019," the UN DESA report said.

But the anaemic performance of private investment remains a key macroeconomic concern for India with gross fixed capital formation, as a share of GDP, falling to 30 per cent in 2017, from 40 per cent in 2010.

The credit is subdued and there is low capacity utilisation in some industrial sectors while the banking and corporate sectors feel the balancesheet problems.

"In this environment, vigorous public investment in infrastructure has been critical in propping up overall investment growth," the report said.

Credit growth is subdued despite monetary easing, but bank recapitalisation and the Indian Bankruptcy Code (IBC) have the potential to revive credit growth, said N R Bhanumurthy, Professor, National Institute of Public Finance and Policy.

Strengthening its fiscal accounts, especially through widening of the tax base, and addressing infrastructure deficit are two major concerns for the Indian government, he added.

Achieving the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) target could become a major challenge in the context of Goods and Services Tax (GST) as well as recent stimulus measures, he added.

"Achieving 3.2 per cent fiscal deficit may not be an issue, but quality of expenditure is more important than fiscal deficit target," Bhanumurthy told reporters while presenting the report here.

For South Asia, the UN report expects regional gross domestic product (GDP) growth to be strengthening to 6.5 per cent in 2018 and further to 7 per cent in 2019, following an estimated economic expansion of 6.3 per cent this calender.

The positive economic outlook is widespread across the region, with most of the economies projected to see stronger growth rates in 2018 compared to 2017, it added.

Inflation in the region is seen to be stable and at relatively low levels, stated the report.

"The favourable prospects for inflation, coupled with mostly sustainable current account deficits, will facilitate macroeconomic policy management across the region in the near term," the report added.

Overall, this positive outlook is a continuation of the improvement in economic conditions in South Asia over past years and will contribute to gradual progress in labour market indicators and a reduction in poverty rates, it said further.

tags #Economy #GDP #growth #India #UN report

most popular

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.