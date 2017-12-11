App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Dec 11, 2017 01:08 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India's fuel demand rose 6.2% in November

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.41 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India's fuel demand rose 6.2 percent in November compared with the same month last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.41 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 4.8 percent higher from a year earlier at 2.12 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 6.7 percent to 2.00 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell 6.1 percent to 1.01 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 16.4 percent up, while fuel oil use edged unchanged in November.

tags #diesel #Economy #fuel #India #oil #petrol

most popular

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.