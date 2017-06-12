India's fuel demand rose 5.4% in May

India's fuel demand rose 5.4 percent in May, compared with the same period last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.79 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 15.3 percent higher from a year earlier at 2.40 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 11.6 percent to 1.78 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell 1.2 percent to 1.07 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 6.9 percent lower, while fuel oil use edged down 2 percent in May.