HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Sep 12, 2017 03:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

India's fuel demand falls 6.1% in August

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 15.75 million tonnes in August, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed on Tuesday.

(Representational image)

India's fuel demand fell 6.1 percent in August compared with the same month last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 15.75 million tonnes in August, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed on Tuesday.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 0.8 percent lower from a year earlier at 2.19 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 11.8 percent to 2.06 million tonnes. Naphtha sales fell 7.6 percent to 1.06 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were up 8.5 percent. Fuel oil use fell 6.9 percent.

