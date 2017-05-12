India's factory output 2.7% in March; base year revised to 2011-12

Moneycontrol News

India’s industrial output grew at a robust 2.7 percent in March from 1.9 percent in February, mainly due to a revision in the base year to 2011-12, replacing the current base of 2004-05.

Factory output contracted to (-)1.2 percent in February, with 2004-05 as the base year, indicating a slowdown.

Factory output measured by the index of industrial production (IIP) is the closest approximation for measuring economic activity in the country’s business landscape.

"Revisions in IIP are necissitated to maintain representativeness of the items and producing entities and also address isues relating to continous flow of productin data," according to Central statistical Office (CSO)

The change in baseline for the IIP was much needed, in order to map economic activities more accurately and project realistic data.

The retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), as well as gross domestic product (GDP) data is also calculated on the base year of 2011-12.

Factory output numbers would have been dismal for 2016-17 (Apr-Mar), had it not for a change in the base year.

Annual growth rate of IIP in 2016-17 would have been 0.7 percent with 2004-05 as the base year, contrary to a healthy 5 percent jump under the revised base.

In the new series, manufacturing sector's weightage has been increased to 77.6 percent from 75.5 percent. Electricity's share in the index witnessed a decline to 7.9 percent from 10.3 percent and includes data renewable energy sources.

Infrastructure or construction goods is the new addition in the index, with a substantial rise in the number of consumer durables and non-durables.

In the revised IIP basket will now include ''work-in-progess'' so that continous production is sccounted for and would also sddress the fluctuations in production data.

"The value data reported for duch items need to be deflated using an appropiate price deflator. the Wholesale Price Index with base 2011-12 has been used for deflating value based items in the new series of IIP,"CSO said.

Manufacturing sector, which accounts for more than 77 percent of IIP grew 1.2 percent in March compared with 1.4 percent in February and 5 percent in March last year.

The new series now has 809 items in the manufacturing sector in the item basket (405 item groups). The 2004-05 series had 620 items (397 item groups).

Latest data released by CSO shows that electricity sector expanded 6.2 percent in March from 1.2 percent in February and 11.9 percent last year.

Mining production growth grew 9.7 percent during March, compared to February’s 4.6 percent jump.