App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Aug 28, 2017 07:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

India's crude steel output up 3.5% to 8.36 MT in July

According to the World Steel Association,steel output stood at 8.08 MT in the same month last year.World's top steel producer China produced 74.021 MT this month.

India's crude steel output up 3.5% to 8.36 MT in July

India's crude steel production grew 3.5 per cent to 8.36 million tonnes (MT) in July this year, says the latest report by World Steel Association.

The steel output stood at 8.08 MT in the same month last year, it said.

Domestic production in the January-July period of 2017 increased by 5.4 per cent to 58.01 MT over 55.07 MT in the same period of 2016, the data showed.

Global steel production for the 67 countries reporting to World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 143.24 MT in July this year, registering an increase of 6.3 per cent over 134.798 MT in July 2016.

For the first seven months of 2017, global steel production stood at 977.32 MT, up 4.6 per cent from 933.97 MT in the same period of 2016.

World's top steel producer China produced 74.021 MT last month, up 10.3 per cent over the year-ago month when the country had produced 67.12 MT.

Japan has witnessed a contraction in its steel production. The second largest steel producing nation produced 8.588 MT steel, down 4.3 per cent from 8.971 MT a year ago.

The United States produced 7.07 MT, up 5.6 per cent from 6.69 MT earlier.

"The crude steel capacity utilisation ratio of the 67 countries in July 2017 was 72.1 per cent. This is 3.2 percentage points higher than July 2016. Compared to June 2017, it is 1.5 percentage points lower," worldsteel said.

India has overtaken the US to become the world's third largest steel producer and the country is now looking to replace Japan from the second spot.

Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh had earlier said that India is heading towards becoming the second largest steel producer in the world.

"If you see what India produced last was 100 MT and Japan 104 MT. Soon, we will be the second largest steel producer in the world," the minister had said.

tags #Business #India #World News

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.