you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Nov 22, 2017 04:21 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India's annual diesel consumption to rise by two-thirds by 2030

The energy hungry nation, which is looking to cut its oil imports by 10 percent in 2022, aims to boost use of bio fuels, the minister said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India's annual diesel consumption could rise to 150 billion litres by 2030 from 90 billion litres now, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday.

Annual gasoline consumption in the world's third-biggest oil consuming nation could rise to 50 billion litres by 2030 from 30 billion litres now, he said.



India currently imports about 80 percent of its oil needs.

