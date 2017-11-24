App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Nov 24, 2017 08:23 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Indian refiners processed record oil volume in October, Govt data shows

The world's third biggest oil importer sees its diesel and gasoline consumption rising by about two-thirds by 2030, oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Indian refiners processed a record 5.2 million barrels of oil per day in October as the world's third biggest oil consumer added extra capacity to meet the rising fuel demand, government data showed on Thursday.

The world's third biggest oil importer sees its diesel and gasoline consumption rising by about two-thirds by 2030, oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday.

The nation, which produces a fraction of its oil consumption, shipped in a record 4.83 million bpd in September ahead of processing to fuel the additional capacities.

India, which imports about 80 percent of its oil needs, has emerged as a key driver of growth in global oil demand and is set to surpass China as the fastest-growing oil products market in Asia, according to a recent report by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

related news

India is increasing refining capacity to keep pace with the expected growth in fuel demand as Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks to boost the manufacturing sector.

Recently the country added 170,000 bpd of capacity at the Kochi plant of Bharat Petroleum Corp and Bathinda refinery of HPCL-Mittal Energy.

Last month, Kochi refinery's oil processing rose by about 23 percent and that of Bathinda by about a quarter, data showed.

Crude refining in October also jumped as several refiners resumed operations after extensive maintenance while Indian Oil Corp deferred a maintenance shutdown of its 300,000 bpd Paradip refinery to meet the fuel demand during festive seasons.

Crude oil processing at Indian Oil Corp's 300,000 bpd coastal Paradip refinery rose by a third. The refinery, commissioned in 2016, resumed full operation earlier this year.

Together state-run refiners processed 6.52 percent more oil in October than a year ago, while private refiners used about 13 percent more crude, the data showed.

 

tags #China #Dharmendra Pradhan #diesel #Economy #India #oil

most popular

President Kovind approves ordinance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

President Kovind approves ordinance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Time to spot multibaggers in logistics sector? Top 5 stocks to look at

Time to spot multibaggers in logistics sector? Top 5 stocks to look at

BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.