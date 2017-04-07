App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Apr 07, 2017 09:16 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Indian Railways likely to have missed FY17 earnings target by 4%: Sources

Contrary to its claim of highest revenue, the Indian railways may have missed its FY17 target with earnings coming almost 4 percent lower, as per the final data.

Earlier this week, railway officials have told CNBC-TV18 that they had clocked in the highest ever revenue in 2016-17.

CNBC-TV18’s Ashpreet Sethi reports that FY17 earnings were down by about 4.02 percent to Rs 1.64 lakh crore. In FY16, the railways had reported revenue of Rs 1.65 lakh crore.

According to sources, freight revenue is at Rs 1.06 lakh crore — 3.55 percent below revised estimates. In FY17, railways transported 1,106.59 million tonne — 1.20 percent above estimates.

Freight revenue was majorly hit due to slowdown in coal traffic in first seven months of the last fiscal, which saw a shortfall of 50 million tonne.

Passenger traffic too came 4.56 percent below estimates at Rs 47,449 crore. However, the passenger traffic grew to 119 million.

The Indian railways is targeting a gross traffic earnings of Rs 1.89 lakh crore for FY18.

