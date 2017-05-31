Indian nuclear insurance pool sees interest from global suppliers

The nuclear risk insurance pool that was set up two years ago in India is now seeing interest from global nuclear suppliers. The Rs 1,500-crore worth capacity pool has eleven general insurance companies and General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) as a part of the pool.

GE and Westinghouse are among the suppliers believed to have evinced interest in taking cover.

Launched in June 2015, this pool was formed with an aim to provide coverage against any liability from nuclear power plants. The policies under the pool include a nuclear operator's liability insurance policy and a nuclear supplier's special contingency (against right to recourse) insurance policy.

The idea behind the formation of such a pool was mooted in early 2013 and got stuck due to differences among stakeholders on certain clauses. In 2010, the Parliament passed the Civil Liability of Nuclear Damage (CLND) Act, which created a liability cap for nuclear plant operators for economic damage in the event of an accident.

Alice G Vaidyan, Chairman and Managing Director, GIC Re said that the pool has seen Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) take appropriate covers. She explained that it is a significant pool considering that Indian laws do not allow inspection of nuclear reactors by foreign reinsurers who would insist on doing so before providing reinsurance capacity.

"We are now seeing an interest from global nuclear suppliers to buy these covers so that their liabilities are adequately protected," she said. NPCIL is said to have paid a premium of Rs 100 crore for the cover.

Under the pool, New India Assurance issues the policy and also deals with management of cover to the operators and suppliers, on behalf of all direct insurance companies participating in the pool.

Apart from GIC Re, New India, Oriental Insurance, National Insurance and United India Insurance from the public sector, the private ones are ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Tata AIG General, Reliance General Insurance, Chola MS General Insurance, IFFCO Tokio General Insurance, SBI General and Universal Sompo General.

Prior to the setting up of this pool, only cold zones or the areas outside the nuclear reactors were covered. Now, even hot zones which fall inside the reactor areas will be covered by insurance.

It is to be noted that one of the suppliers Westinghouse Electric Company filed for bankruptcy under Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code in March 2017. However, it said that Westinghouse’s operations in its Asia and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) regions are not impacted by the Chapter 11 filings.

It added that customers in those regions will continue to receive the high-quality products and services they have come to expect in the usual course as the regions will also be supported by the debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing.