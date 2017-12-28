Indian bond yields jump after govt announces additional borrowing

India will borrow an additional 500 billion rupees ($7.79 billion) this fiscal year, a higher-than-expected figure that could lead to it breaching the fiscal deficit target for the first time in four years.
Indian bond yields jumped more than 10 basis points in early trade on Thursday, a day after the government announced additional borrowing for the current fiscal year to March 2018.
