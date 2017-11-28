India, UK to ink pact to co-operate on developing urban transport sector

India and the UK will sign a pact soon for cooperation in policy planning, technology transfer and institutional organisation in the urban transport sector, the government said on Tuesday.

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari met UK's Transport Secretary Chris Grayling in London on Monday and discussed a draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

The draft MoU seeks to facilitate cooperation in the transport sector and enable the sharing of expertise and latest technology to promote efficient mobility solutions.

The statement said it is also expected to usher in policy reforms that can transform the transport sector through improved customer service/data analysis and better use of IT systems.

The pact will also help in promoting digital transactions and induction of high capacity diesel/electric vehicles in India, it said adding, this MOU will also establish the terms on which such assistance can be provided.

The decision to sign the MoU follows Gadkari's last visit to London in May this year, during which he had finalised bilateral cooperation arrangements between Transport for London (TFL) and Indian Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to cover a wide range of transport mobility solutions and associated activities in urban environment.

During his visit to London Gadkari will also address a session of the International Maritime Organization. He also addressed Indian business leaders in UK, urging them to cooperate in the Namami Gange project of the government.