Sep 05, 2017 04:23 PM IST | Source: Reuters
India to soon allow 300,000 tonnes of raw sugar imports: Govt source
India will soon allow imports of 300,000 tonnes of raw sugar on the country's southern ports, a government source said on Tuesday.
"The imports will be allowed in a day or two," the source added.India's food minister said on Monday the country would soon take a decision on the need to import sugar.