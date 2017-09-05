App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Sep 05, 2017 04:23 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India to soon allow 300,000 tonnes of raw sugar imports: Govt source

India's food minister said on Monday the country would soon take a decision on the need to import sugar.

India will soon allow imports of 300,000 tonnes of raw sugar on the country's southern ports, a government source said on Tuesday.

"The imports will be allowed in a day or two," the source added.

tags #Economy #imports #India #sugar

