India to produce 150 lakh tons of fish by 2019-20: Government

Altogether 150 lakh tons of fish is expected to be produced in the country by 2019-20, Lok Sabha was informed today.

Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh said 107 lakh tons of fish was produced in the country in 2015-16 while for 2016-17, a target of 118 lakh tons of fish is fixed.

"By 2019-20, we expect to produce 150 lakh of fish in the country," he said during Question Hour. The Minister said the Centre, under the 'Blue Revolution' scheme, has released funds to various states as per proposals received from them.

Replying to a supplementary, Singh said the central government has no plans to shift the headquarters of the National Fisheries Development Board from Hyderabad.