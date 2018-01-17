App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jan 17, 2018 02:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

India to be $5 trillion economy in 8-9 years: Suresh Prabhu

"India is going to be USD 5 trillion economy in 8-9 years. USD 1 trillion will come from manufacturing. Therefore we are preparing a detailed plan what will be going in that manufacturing," Prabhu said at an event organised by internet firms body IAMAI.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Commerce and Industries Minister Suresh Prabhu today said India is expected to become a USD 5 trillion economy in the next 8-9 years with the manufacturing sector contributing 20 per cent to that.

"India is going to be USD 5 trillion economy in 8-9 years. USD 1 trillion will come from manufacturing. Therefore we are preparing a detailed plan what will be going in that manufacturing," Prabhu said at an event organised by internet firms body IAMAI.

He said that experts who are involved into manufacturing are preparing the roadmap and including all sectors where manufacturing can be promoted.

The minister said if manufacturing alone is digitised it will create huge opportunity for technology firms.

related news

"60 per cent of the USD 5 trillion will come from services. This includes various services which are not being even thought of at present. Like home care services have tremendous scope," he said.

The minister said that USD 3 trillion may be under statement as per the plan being worked out and there are empirical evidences to back it.

Prabhu said as commerce and industries minister, he is working on a strategy for international trade which will contribute USD 2 trillion to the economy where contribution can come from both manufacturing and services.

International trade should become a driving factor for the growth of GDP, he said.

"India is not only bridging digital divide but also helping people scale up their income," Prabhu said.

He said that another revenue contribution to the economy will be farming sector where lot of transformation can be done.

tags #Economy #India #Suresh Prabhu

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.